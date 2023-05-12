AEW Executive Vice President Matt Jackson is said to be officially medically cleared to compete.

Jackson suffered a partially torn bicep in mid-March but he’s been more active on TV in recent weeks, indicating that his recovery has gone much quicker than expected. Now the Wrestling Observer reports that Jackson was medically cleared this week, a few weeks ahead of schedule.

Jackson was seen bumping and running the ropes in the ring before this week’s AEW Dynamite in Detroit. He has also been doing resistance training for a few weeks now.

It was recently revealed that Jackson was undergoing stem cell treatments and PRP therapy (Platelet-Rich Plasma) on the injured arm, which significantly increases the healing process. Doctors were said to be impressed at how great he looked before the April 19 Dynamite, which was the latest update before today.

As we’ve noted, Jackson suffered the partially torn bicep during the March 15 Dynamite main event in Winnipeg, which saw AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black retain over The Elite and The Jericho Appreciation Society. Jackson reportedly suffered the injury early on in the match, but continued to work through it. Jackson chose not to have surgery in hopes of getting back in the ring quicker, and while active on AEW TV, there was hope that he would not miss the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.