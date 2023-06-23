As noted, Nick Aldis recently revealed that wife Mickie James is now 100% healed from her rib injury, and is just waiting for the right moment to make her return to Impact Wrestling. You can click here for Aldis’ comments on how James feels about her pro wrestling future, what they’re busy with, and more. James relinquished the Knockouts World Title in April, right before Deonna Purrazzo won the vacant title at Rebellion.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that James was actually medically cleared a few weeks ago. James is technically still free agent, one who has always had plenty of options.

James was expected to remain with Impact until at least this summer, according to company sources, but that was before the injury. Another source said that despite the fact that James technically is and always has been a free agent since coming back to Impact, they’ve always seen her as a woman of her word and there’s never been any real concern of her going back on commitments.

James injured her ribs at the February Impact TV tapings. After a month out of action, she still wasn’t healthy enough to compete, but Impact officials did not want to have to vacate both the World Title and the Knockouts World Title after Josh Alexander’s injury. James was declared unable to compete, and doctors had told her she could miss months, which led to the title being vacated right before Rebellion.

