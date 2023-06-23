Shawn Spears teases the return of the Chairman.

The AEW star spoke with Vibe 105.5FM Toronto about the company’s upcoming tour of Canada, which includes this Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. Spears, who has not competed for AEW since April, hints that he will be bringing back his heel Chairman gimmick that was used during the height of The Pinnacle faction.

The Chairman is not gone. I will say that, The Chairman is just hibernating ,we’ll say for season. He will be back. You will see him again, so I’ll be swinging chairs again very very soon. I might even swing it this Canadian tour, who knows. Maybe I’ll swing it on the Canadian tour.

Spears adds that he could show up at any of the AEW’s upcoming shows in the Great White North, including tomorrow’s Collision in Toronto or next week’s Dynamite in Hamilton.

Might be in Toronto on the 24th [Collision]. Might be in Hamilton on the 28th or 29th [Dynamite/Collision]. Maybe in Calgary, maybe I’ll swing it in Calgary, who knows.

Back in May Spears did an interview discussing his obsession with character work in pro wrestling and how in his opinion it is more important than being technically savvy inside the ring. You can read about that here, or check out his latest interview below.