An update on Mercedes Mone has surfaced from Fightful Select.

The New York Post ran a story that suggested that the AEW women’s wrestling star was cleared to return to action back in December 23, presumably around the time she signed with AEW.

Despite the report, both AEW and NJPW sources deny these claims and point out how it was “pretty clear” that Mone wasn’t going to be returning until May.

Mercedes Mone challenges Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women’s title tonight at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results coverage.