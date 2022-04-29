There’s been more talk about potential Impact Wrestling departures in the near future.

We noted earlier this month how The Good Brothers’ Impact contracts are set to expire on Sunday, July 17, which is two days before Slammiversary. They signed with Impact to debut at the Slammiversary 2020 pay-per-view on July 18 of that year, and now their two-year contracts are coming up.

In an update, word going around is that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are not close to agreeing on a renewal with Impact officials, according to the Wrestling Observer. It was noted that they both signed big contracts in 2018.

Jonah is also reportedly finishing up with Impact soon. He revealed during interviews this past December that his contract was to run through the Rebellion pay-per-view, which was held this past Saturday. It appears the two sides did not agree on a new contract as word is that Jonah is finishing up.

Jonah took a loss to Tomohiro Ishii at Rebellion last weekend. He will face PCO in a Monster’s Ball match on next Thursday’s Impact, which looks to be the end of their feud. Jonah debuted at Turning Point back in November.

Another Impact talent reportedly on the way out is Willie Mack, who has been teaming with Rich Swann.

Mack debuted with Impact in October 2018, and was on an annual contract where he was supposed to receive a major pay raise into the six figures the following year, but the company was reportedly cutting his contract. There’s no word on if Mack will be used on a per-night basis, or if he finished up at the recent TV tapings as he and Swann faced The Bullet Club in tag team action.

There’s still no word on if AEW or WWE might have interest in signing Mack, Jonah or The Good Brothers, or if there’s a spot for them in Japan, but we will keep you updated.

