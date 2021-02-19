It’s interesting to note that Lacey Evans vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is still listed by WWE for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view after Evans announced her legitimate pregnancy last Monday. It’s possible that the match will be officially scrapped and replaced during tonight’s go-home SmackDown.

With Evans vs. Asuka being scrapped, there are just 4 matches still on the list for Sunday’s pay-per-view. Fightful Select reports that tentative plans have a women’s tag team match being added to Elimination Chamber. The original plan was for Lana and Naomi to face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

There’s no word on if Lana and Naomi vs. Jax and Baszler will still happen due Asuka now being without an opponent, and with Jax and Baszler defending against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on the March 3 edition of WWE NXT.

Stay tuned for more and remember to join us for live go-home SmackDown coverage tonight at 8pm ET, where the Elimination Chamber card could be finalized. Below is the current Chamber card listed on the WWE website:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Sheamus will enter the match last.

Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Match could be changed due to reported injuries to Lee.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Match likely to be changed due to Evans’ pregnancy.

