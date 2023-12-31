As noted, Kevin Dunn is finishing up with WWE after nearly forty years as the top executive producer for the company.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the decision regarding Dunn’s departure was inevitable when Vince McMahon lost power in WWE, as it was expected that he would retire or be replaced, with new people in charge likely putting their own preferred team in place.

In terms of who will be replacing Dunn, the decision doesn’t seem definite yet.

Several people in the company have thrown the name Mike Mansury around as someone Paul “Triple H” Levesque would want, however it is believed that Mansury is under a long-term deal with AEW.

Another name that has been mentioned is Marty Miller.

At one point the attempt was to make Chris Kaiser the Executive Producer who would handle the budgets and Dunn as the guy handling the shows and making the final decisions, however things ended up going a different route. With Dunn now gone, Miller could be brought in as someone who handles the production from the truck, while Kaiser handles the budget side of things, but that is purely speculation at this point.

While some in the company knew Dunn’s departure was coming, many were surprised by the news. The process of Dunn’s decision to step down goes back a couple of months and really stems from McMahon losing power behind-the-scenes in the company.

