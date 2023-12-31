QT Marshall always has a home in All Elite Wrestling.

If he wants it.

Tony Khan made that much clear when asked about Marshall’s exit from AEW during the post-show press conference held after AEW Worlds End 2023 on Saturday night in Long Island, New York.

“QT Marshall, his contract is up,” he said. “Somebody I really respect. The door would always be open for QT to come back, in any capacity, wrestling or coaching. I know he wants to go out and apply his trade, and he’s somebody that has done a great job. When you see somebody like Julia Hart, her development, QT had such a huge hand in that, and a lot of great wrestlers here.”

Khan continued, “I know he wants to go out and focus on his wrestling career, but he’s been a huge part in AEW, in addition to wrestling, as a coach. He’s been in great matches. I consider him a good friend. QT’s contract is up, but I would welcome QT back here anytime and I think any wrestling company in the world would be very lucky to have him. I will always wish him the best and hopefully see him, either here or any place down the road because anybody who has QT would be very fortunate.”

Check out the complete AEW Worlds End 2023 post-show press conference featuring Tony Khan and others via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.