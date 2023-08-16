Ace Steel was let go from his job as a producer for AEW following the All Out brawl in September 2022, and now he is back with the company under a unique situation.

It was reported before that Steel was re-hired ahead of the AEW Collision premiere and while that is true, and Fightful Select confirms that he is on the payroll, Steel has not been at recent TV tapings, and will not be unless things change.

When Steel was re-hired, he was reportedly told that he is considered to be an “insurance risk” due to the All Out brawl and because of this, he would not be allowed to attend the shows.

Steel reportedly met with AEW President Tony Khan in recent months and talked about wrestling, but it was ultimately decided that Steel could return to AEW in some capacity while not being on the road. It was also decided that Steel would be allowed to seek work outside of AEW.

It was noted that Steel supposedly confers on a lot of things, and has periodic conversations with Khan. He also suggests things for his long-time friend CM Punk, who is the current AEW “Real” World Champion on Collision.

It was suggested that Steel may receive back-pay for the time he was out following All Out 2022. Steel’s current AEW contract is reportedly set to expire in the Fall of 2024.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.