The current plan is for AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to do battle at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view.

As noted, Moxley vs. Punk was originally announced for All Out during this week’s AEW Dynamite. After an angle between the two, the match was then booked for next Wednesday’s Dynamite, which was said to be somewhat of a late decision. However, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Moxley vs. Punk in a title unification match is still planned for All Out.

The All Out title unification bout has not been officially announced and is not 100%, but it was being discussed as the current plan for the main event, and there does not appear to be a back-up plan. It remains to be seen how AEW gets to Moxley vs. Punk at All Out from their title match on Dynamite in just a few days, but we will keep you updated.

The other matches in the works for AEW All Out include Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho, Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara (perhaps with Ruby Soho and Tay Melo added), Athena vs. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, plus Trios action with House of Black vs. Sting, Miro and Darby Allin.

The only matches confirmed for All Out as of this writing are Toni Storm vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, and Trios action with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt vs. AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AEW, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. The finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions will also take place, with either The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) or Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) or United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy) or House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) or The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and/or 10).

There is no word yet on what AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will be doing at the pay-per-view, and if ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will be defending that night. There are several additional names that do not have matches for All Out, including FTW Champion Hook, Britt Baker, La Facción Ingobernable, Adam Page, The Undisputed Elite, and others.

The 2021 All Out pay-per-view featured 10 bouts on the card.

The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, September 4 from the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL. Below is what could end up being most of the final card:

AEW World Title Unification Match

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. AEW World Champion CM Punk

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

Officially announced as of August 19.

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) or Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) or United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy) or House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) or The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and/or 10)

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AEW, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt

Officially announced as of August 19.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara (perhaps with Ruby Soho and Tay Melo added)

House of Black vs. Sting, Miro and Darby Allin

