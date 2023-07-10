As we’ve noted, WWE has had plans to reunite DIY on the main roster with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. The plan was for DIY to receive a push, leading to a WWE SummerSlam match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Ciampa returned to RAW on July 19 and began feuding with his former tag team partner The Miz, while Gargano has not wrestled since the May 15 RAW Battle Royal, and that was his first WWE TV match since defeating Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend. Gargano has also appeared in a hype video for his return, and a backstage segment where he teased Ciampa’s return. WWE ran Gargano’s hometown of Cleveland in late June, and while he did not appear, word was that he would not be back until some time after July 1. It was also said that the DIY reunion is still on.

In an update, multiple sources are now reporting that a shoulder injury is what has kept Gargano on the shelf, but there are conflicting reports on his status.

It was indicated by Better Wrestling Experience that DIY was no longer in the plans for SummerSlam. It was also said that WWE will be taking a different route moving forward, but it wasn’t clear if this is for the Ciampa and Gargano, or Owens and Zayn. Furthermore, it was said that Gargano was previously injured, and indicated that he is still not cleared just yet.

To add to that, Fightful Select now reports that Gargano is no longer injured, and was factored in to recent WWE creative plans. Gargano had been dealing with a recurring shoulder injury, but word is that he has been fine for quite some time.

It was also noted that Gargano was backstage for the aforementioned RAW in Cleveland, and was originally scheduled to be on the show. However, creative plans were changed and he was not used.

Ciampa is scheduled to face The Miz in a No DQ match on tonight’s RAW from Buffalo. An update from BWE teased that Miz will “find a solution” to the Ciampa problem on tonight’s show.

