Some backstage tidbits on WWE and AEW courtesy of Fightful Select. Check it out below.

-PW Insider had reported yesterday that former NWA women’s champion Kamille was most likely AEW bound, and that her talks with WWE had ceased. Fightful confirms the report, adding that Kamille and AEW recently met.

-WWE briefly introduced a program known as WWE Speed, but there has been no new updates on that concept, or whether it will return.

-As noted this morning, AEW is planning to run the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on March 13th. The date and venue will most likely be the long awaited AEW debut of Mercedes Moné.

-NXT sources tell Fightful insider Corey Brennan that the mysterious vignettes that are playing on NXT are not related to Giulia.

-CM Punk recently filmed a commercial for a new action figure that features his likeness, as well as his dog Larry. The commercial was filmed prior to the Royal Rumble, where he unfortunately suffered an injury that will keep him out for several months.