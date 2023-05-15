A new report has been released this evening revealing some backstage tidbits for both WWE and AEW.

-WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes is still producing the majority of the Bloodline segments featuring Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He was the main producer during the group’s epic storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

-Tony Khan, Will Washington, QT Marshall, and Sonjay Dutt were named in a previous report as the head of AEW creative. However, Pat Buck is also heavily involved in creative for the company, especially any content related to AEW World Champion MJF.

