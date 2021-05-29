Hip-hop sensation Bad Bunny was one of the few guests on the latest episode of HBO’s The Shop, which features NBA superstar Lebron James leading a round-table discussion on a multitude of topics. The episode also featured rap icon Jay-Z.

During the show Bunny was asked about his experience working for WWE. Highlights of his conversation can be found below.

Someone asked whether wrestling is real:

It’s real. It’s 100% real. No it’s insane. When it was like learning the first days, they teach you how to fall, the bumps. I said like, ‘How these people can do this like 20, 30 years. The Undertaker, Triple H for many years receiving that pain, it’s crazy. It’s crazy, but I love it.

How he got into wrestling as a kid:

I used to watch with my dad, my friends, brother.

Lebron James would go on to say that he was also heavy into wrestling, with Jay-Z adding that WrestleMania is at times bigger than the NFL’s Superbowl.

Calls working Mania the best moment of his life:

More than The Grammy’s, that was the best moment of my life.

How long his training was:

Three months. I moved to Orlando for three months. Training every day, every day, I not recorded any songs.

Hear Bunny’s full comments in the clip below.

