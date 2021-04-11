Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny made his official WWE in-ring debut during Night One of WrestleMania 37 tonight.

The match saw Bunny and Damian Priest defeat The Miz and John Morrison. The finish included an impressive Bunny Destroyer to Morrison on the floor. Priest then put Miz on his shoulders in the ring and Bunny nails a crossbody to bring Miz to the mat, covering him for the pin.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was on commentary for the match. Bunny spent most of the time in the ring for his team, and held his own against the veteran WWE Superstars. Fans cheered him on throughout the match and gave the winners a standing ovation after the win.

Bunny first appeared for WWE back at the Royal Rumble to perform his “Booker T” single. The feud with Miz and Morrison began that night. It was recently revealed that Bunny started training for his WWE in-ring debut right after the holidays, working several times each week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak. He rented a house in Orlando and moved his entire operation there while he trained for his pro wrestling debut.

Bunny has been praised by many people in the company, including Triple H, for his dedication to the sport, and for how he’s earned and given respect. There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for the rapper, but it’s been indicated that they would be open to working more with him.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s tag team match at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL:

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1381080144140500993

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest win…that match freaking ruled And Bad Bunny is fucking incredible!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/hLEowZ2hEV — Adam (@Adam_Lewis10) April 11, 2021

¡¡¡ PUERTO RICO EN LA CASA !!! 🔥🇵🇷 Damien Priest y Bad Bunny derrotaron a The Miz & John Morrison y dejaron el nombre de PR en lo más alto 👏👏 Una lucha que dio de que hablar y sorprendió a muchos 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qmZy8FSHGE — La Catedral Deportiva (@lacatedral_lcd) April 11, 2021

Miz até aplicou o Skull Crushing Finale em Priest mas Bunny salvou o combate. Depois, Priest e Bunny aplicam um finalizador duplo em Miz e vencem o combate. pic.twitter.com/P2ZImIXbcU — WWE UNIVERSEBR (@WUniversebr) April 11, 2021

