Pro-wrestling star Baron Black recently spoke with Post Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson about the debut TERMINUS show later this month, which will see Black challenge Bandido for the ROH world championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Update on AEW’s Satnam Singh and his training:

I’m at [the] Nightmare Factory regularly, on a very regular consistent basis so, I’ve interacted with him [Satnam Singh] a lot. I have been training partners with him a lot. He’s training there closely with the coaches so, he’s coming along very nicely. I think he’s gonna surprise a lot of people. He definitely has the ability and all the characteristics and all the tools needed to succeed as a professional wrestler and most importantly, he seems to have a passion and drive for wrestling which is a recipe for success with any athlete coming from any other sport because they already have that condition in them, they already have that passion for what they do so they already try to be the best at what they do and he has that and him being damn near 7’4, he’s gonna be a problem when it’s all said and done and it all comes together at the end so, I’m really looking forward to when he finally gets to debut because I think people will be pleasantly surprised at what he can do.

Baron explains what comes with being a part of Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Family:

The most important thing that comes along with being part of the Nightmare Family is being a family. That’s the first and foremost [important] part of becoming Nightmare Family. You basically become part of an extended family related to the Nightmare Family and obviously Cody Rhodes. It’s a very, very humbling and appreciative type of feeling for somebody of that character and that caliber and that level in professional wrestling to really put their stamp of approval and name on you. Especially if it’s somebody that just got to know you over the last two years, you know what I’m saying? Especially with this case between me, Fuego [Del Sol], KiLynn [King] and [Red] Velvet. Obviously, we’re not direct products of being trained under Cody Rhodes but we obviously connected with him in a certain way to the point he’s like, ‘Yes, these four individuals is somebody I will vouch for, somebody I will put my name on, somebody that I feel very strongly about to the point that I’m going to put them a part of my extended family which is the Nightmare Family brand.’ So, I was just taken back by that. He has no… what’s the word?… Damn, I’m getting tongue tied just thinking about it.No [it’s not ‘reasons’]. He has his reasons. That’s why we’re there, that’s why we’re under it but, it’s not mandatory for him to do anything like that. That’s all about his personal feelings towards the individuals at hand so, I really take that very highly. For somebody of his level to like, ‘Hey, this is a guy that I put my name on, this is one of my guys.’ You know what I’m saying? So, that really hits right here [the heart] a lot, you know what I’m saying? Because it speaks volumes about how somebody views your work and your work ethic because you know, everybody on Twitter knows, before he changed his Twitter, everybody on Twitter knows his thing was all about ‘do the work.’ That’s his moniker, that’s his hashtag, that’s his thing and if he’s gonna put [his] name on you, he feels like you have done the work and you continue to do the work and you have passion for this business and you are so driven that you can’t be denied, you become undeniable and I think that definitely defines me, Fuego, KiLynn and Red Velvet so, it’s a good thing. It’s a very, very humbling and good thing, and we owe everything to that guy. We really do.

