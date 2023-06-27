Batista says he was supposed to be entered into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

The Animal spoke with CoolKicks about a wide range of topics, including his strange history with the WWE Hall of Fame. He was originally set to be inducted in 2020 but the COVID-19 outbreak delayed that until 2021. However, Batista was unable to attend in 2021 due to a previous commitment.

Now the former world champion reveals that 2023 was going to be his year, but he was filming a movie in South Africa and was once again unable to attend.

No. I was in South Africa. I was supposed to go into the Hall Of Fame, but I was on this film I was committed to. I couldn’t get out of it.

Later in the interview, Batista talks about his love of acting, but says that nothing beats the rush of a pro-wrestling audience. Check out his full chat with CoolKicks.