The NWA has released this week’s edition of its weekly Youtube episodic, Powerrr. This includes two title matches and two singles matchups from the NWA’s recent World Is A Vampire tour in Australia. Check out the full lineup and episode below.

-LA Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) vs. The Natural CLassics (Steve & Tome Filip) for the NWA Tag Team Championship

-Kenzie Paige vs. Natalia Markova vs. Aysha for the NWA Women’s Television Championship

-Alex Taylor vs. Emman Azman

-Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. Jake Taylor