Former WWE Champion Batista is set to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” film, according to Deadline.

It was noted that Shyamalan has always liked to have one or two big movie stars to anchor his films, and Batista was quick to jump at the chance to work with the Oscar-nominated director.

Shyamalan will write and direct the top secret film, and produce with Ashwin Rajan under the filmmaker’s Blinding Edge Pictures company, alongside Marc Bienstock and Steven Schneider.

“Knock at the Cabin” is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 3, 2023.

The Animal remains busy with a full plate in Hollywood. He recently wrapped production on “Knives Out 2” and is currently filming Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” film. He is also expected to shoot “Dune 2” and is attached to star in and produce a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop action movie with Jason Momoa for MGM.

