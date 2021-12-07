WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with TV Insider about his current role with the company, and the state of WWE’s third brand, NXT 2.0. The Heartbreak Kid assures fans that Triple H and his team are still very much in charge of NXT, but does confirm that they are given some direction by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Triple H and his team are still very much in charge of NXT 2.0:

I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week. Now I’m doing it about 23 hours a day, seven days a week. People out there thinking it’s all Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard type of production. They just are the ones who gave us the direction of what it is they wanted from NXT going into the future. It is still all the team Hunter [Triple H] put in place doing it here.

