Bayley was interviewed on the “Under The Ring” podcast where she discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion discussed her on-screen feud with Michael Cole, where she broke character and praised the longtime WWE announcer.

“Honestly, he’s the greatest at what he does. He has done this for what, 25 years? I can’t even imagine, and being able to be consistent with that, he did two shows every week. I get tired doing one. I will give him all his flowers and his respect and all that stuff.”

