Kazuchika Okada is leaving NJPW this month when his contract expires, and he has plenty of interest from AEW and WWE, although he has yet to sign with anyone.
Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Okada explained his decision to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling.
“First of all, my contract was up for five years this year (the last year of my contract). It was a good time for me to think about something. When I thought about whether I would sign another contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling…or whether I would look at other worlds, I thought that maybe this was my last chance. Of course the company talked to me about various things, and I had been thinking about it for a while. It was really only recently that I made the decision.”
Okada continued, “After announcing that I was quitting and going on the tour…I felt too comfortable. I wondered what that would be like. I started my wrestling career in Mexico, came to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and became a rainmaker 12 years later. Maybe if I stay here, I can wrestle without any inconvenience. But I don’t want to become the same Kazuchika Okada without such hunger. I don’t want to be in a situation where I have to rest on my laurels. If I were “human” Okada, I would have friends here, and I would be in the best environment. But as “wrestler” Okada, it was different.”