Adam Copeland will enter the squared circle on the January 24 episode of AEW Dynamite to face Minoru Suzuki. This will be the first open challenge on Dynamite.

In a digital exclusive after Collision, Copeland talked about the match.

“I started this Cope Open for a few reasons. One, to prove to Christian Cage what I’ve always told him, which is that I’m just better and I’m better because I work harder. I have more work ethic. I wanted to see who would step up, who would step up to the challenge, who wanted it? Who would come face to face with me in it so far? Griff Garrison. Lee Moriarty. Dante Martin. Now someone who has stepped up. I wouldn’t have expected. You asked any wrestling fan five years ago if they would have ever expected that they’d see this match. That’s gonna happen. Wednesday. Savannah. Dynamite. Minoru Suzuki versus the Rated R Superstar. Man. I get goosebumps just thinking about it. We are gonna beat the hell out of each other. Two grisly gnarled evil bastards beating each other up and I can’t wait. Suzuki, I know what you’re gonna bring. I hope you know what I’m gonna bring. I’m gonna sum this match up in three words for all of you, Grit. Your. Teeth.”