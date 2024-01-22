AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 1,777 tickets, and there are 758 left. It’s set up for 2,535 seats.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 3,700 fans for a July 2022 episode of Dynamite. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Trios titles: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony

Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki

Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta

Swerve Strickland vs. Jeff Hardy

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo face-to-face

Sting & Darby Allin to speak