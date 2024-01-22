Big E suffered a broken neck during a tag team match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in March 2022.
Big E took a belly-to-belly from Ridge Holland, landing on the top of his head. He was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken neck.
In an interview with TMZ, Big E spoke about his WWE future.
“It’s all together. The bones are connected to the other bones. I just want to make a smart decision. I didn’t start wrestling to end up in a wheelchair. So I want to make sure I’m making the best decision for myself. I don’t have a timeline unfortunately, so thank you for asking.”