Bayley looks back on a moment that stung in her WWE career.

The former Grand Slam Champion was injured and unable to compete at WrestleMania 37, which was one of the first major events in front of fans following the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, WWE chose Bayley as the show’s host, a role that she played well, but one that she didn’t really want. She spoke more in-depth about it during a recent interview with Uproxx.

That Mania stung. I was so heartbroken that I didn’t even want to go ask what was happening. I felt like I had the best year of my career. Then I hosted WrestleMania, which was an honor. Got to be alongside some legends, have some cool moments, a lot of spotlight on me both nights. Now I can say I’ve done it. But that’s not where I thought I should have been.

This year’s Royal Rumble event takes place in Tampa, which was the same location as Mania 37. Bayley says she is using this coincidence as motivation.

I think that it will be a good little bird in the face to whoever didn’t want to put me on, right in the backyard of (WrestleMania 37). I’m gonna use that as fuel.

In a separate interview, Bayley spoke about teaming with Damage CTRL and why it was always the type of group that she wanted. You can read about that here.