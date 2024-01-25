Anthony Ogogo has signed a new deal with AEW.

The former boxer and Olympian initially signed with the promotion back in 2019, and received a sizable push back in 2021 when he feuded with Cody Rhodes, a feud that culminated in a match at Double or Nothing 2021, the first big AEW event in front of fans following the COVID-19 outbreak. He has since been relatively absent, but did make a cameo at AEW All In in front of his hometown in London.

Ogogo revealed that Tony Khan had re-signed him during the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Elswhere in the interview, he spoke about how hard he has worked to get good at wrestling following his boxing career coming to an abrupt end. You can check out the full interview below.