WWE superstar and former multi-time champion R-Truth recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on JD McDonagh and how the Irishman has a big head that should be used as a battering ram in matches. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks McDonagh should use hi head as a weapon in matches:

I mean, it can be used as a weapon. I think it could help him and it could hurt him. ‘Cause if your head too big, you can be top heavy, know what I mean? But if he uses his head as a battering ram and just butting everybody with your head, that could be a beneficial thing to you. I think it all depends on how the guy with the biggest head uses his head, you know what I’m saying?

How McDonagh is not actually in Judgment Day and he is:

Apparently not too good, ‘cause he still thinks he’s in Judgment Day. He’s not in the group any more. I beat him. He asked me for his cut of the money. He’s not in Judgment Day any more. He’s not getting it. Bless his heart. He’s trying, he’s trying. I even told them, ‘Maybe we should give him a second chance or maybe we could find something for him to do to keep him around.’ There’s a lot to do at a clubhouse. I’m just trying to look out for him.

Says he handles Judgment Day’s finances:

No, that’s my job. I handle all the money and stuff ‘cause I know how money can come between brothers. None of them trust JD with no money. He not good with money. So he can’t do the taxes. Like little stuff around the clubhouse, running the cable wires or we were talking about putting some wall paper up in one of the rooms. There’s lots he can do around there.

