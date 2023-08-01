Last month while working a Fatal 4-Way match with Charlotte Flair, Women’s World Champion Asuka and Bianca Belair at a WWE live event in Salisbury, MD, Bayley was sidelined with an injury.

The Damage CTRL leader fell down when avoiding Asuka on the ground and grabbed her knee, leading to the referee throwing up an “X” to signal an injury.

Bayley has stayed on television despite the injury while being paired with IYO SKY. As seen below, Bayley shared this photo on her Instagram of her getting treatment for the knee injury.

We wish her a speedy recovery.