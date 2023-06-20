Bayley was a loveable babyface during her time in WWE NXT and the early years of her run on the main roster before she turned heel a few years ago.

While appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Bayley admitted that she still has that babyface character.

“There is a tiny part deep in there that still drives me, pushes me,” Bayley admitted. “It’s the little bit inside me that says it’s all worth it because I get very annoyed — I’m old and cranky. I’m getting too old for this nonsense, for these idiots that don’t believe in me, that can’t see me, and who think I don’t have what it takes.” “But there’s a little, tiny piece of that old NXT Bayley in there that says, ‘It’s okay, man. It’s all worth it,'” Bayley continued. “‘This is your dream. Just keep going, and do what you set out to do when you were 10 years old.'”

H/T to Wrestling Inc