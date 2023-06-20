AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,937 tickets, and there are 339 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

-Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Championship

-The Hardys vs. The Gunns

-Zack Sabre Jr. & Daniel Garcia vs. Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata

-Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin & Action Andretti

-Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe Concession Stand Brawl

-Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament for a future shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

-We’ll hear from Adam Cole

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW has sold a lot of tickets for upcoming Collision and Dynamite shows, including this Wednesday’s Dynamite and Saturday’s Collision following CM Punk’s return on the premiere episode of Collision last Saturday.

Meltzer did note that some of the shows in Canada have moved additional tickets, although that may be due to lowering ticket prices, including events in Hamilton and Toronto.