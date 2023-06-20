Monday’s RAW saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins come to the ring for his Open Challenge but before he could wrap his entrance, he was attacked by Finn Balor to build to their Money In the Bank title match.

In an update, a new report from Better Wrestling Experience notes that original plans called for Tommaso Ciampa to make his return by challenging Rollins. However, Ciampa vs. Rollins was nixed because WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H didn’t want Ciampa to lose. Ciampa ended up defeating The Miz in his return match.

There was a lot of speculation on why Johnny Gargano did not appear on RAW in his hometown of Cleveland last night. Word now is that he won’t be back until after WWE Money In the Bank on July 1, but the DIY reunion is still on.

