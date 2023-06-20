Zilla Fatu is set to make his pro wrestling debut next month.

We noted back in December how the son of the late Umaga was getting into pro wrestling as the Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas, owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, announced that Fatu was the newest member of their training school.

In an update, ROW has announced that Fatu will make his official debut at the Summer of Champions IX event on Saturday, July 15. His opponent has not been announced as of this writing.

ROW previously announced the following names for Summer of Champions IX – WWE NXT’s Trick Williams, Alicia Fox, and Jacob Fatu. The show will be held at the Humble Civic Center in Humble, Texas. Tickets are available now via this link.

Fatu, one of Umaga’s four children and his youngest son, returned from doing a 6 year bid in prison on March 24 of last year. As seen below, Fatu recently tweeted new photos and commented on his future.

Everybody got their time to shine…. I’m patience for mines…. [face with look of triumph emoji x 4],” he wrote.

You can see the related tweets from Fatu, ROW and Booker T below, along with recent Instagram posts by Fatu:

Everybody got their time to shine…. I’m patience for mines…. 😤😤😤😤 — ZILLA FATU (@Zillafatu) May 28, 2023

‼️ The Debut of Zilla Fatu ‼️ Saturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of @Zillafatu!!#SummerOfChampionsIX #BloodLine #SamoanDynasty 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy

Humble, TX 77338 🎫 Tickets 🎫 https://t.co/UZFA0DCNEi pic.twitter.com/8nHLfLi26C — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 20, 2023

‼️ The Debut of Zilla Fatu ‼️ Saturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of @Zillafatu!!#SummerOfChampionsIX #BloodLine #SamoanDynasty 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy⁰Humble, TX 77338 🎫 Tickets 🎫 https://t.co/BA1Eljs50L pic.twitter.com/qWGvXBN69d — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) June 19, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.