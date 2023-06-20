Adam Cole has been confirmed for Wednesday’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW announced that fans will hear from Cole on Dynamite. This is his first appearance since coming up short in the World Title Eliminator against AEW World Champion MJF last week. The bout ended in a 30-minute time limit draw.

Below is the updated announced card for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago:

* The go-home build for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

* We will hear from Adam Cole

* The Hardys vs. The Gunns

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. and Daniel Garcia

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Taya Valkyrie

* Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin and Action Andretti

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament to determine new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

