WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has qualified for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Tonight’s RAW saw Stratus defeat Raquel Rodriguez by DQ in the final MITB qualifier, thanks to interference from Becky Lynch. The 6-woman match now includes Stratus, Lynch, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, Bayley, and IYO SKY.

We noted before how Logan Paul returned to RAW to announce his spot in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, making it a 7-man bout. The match now includes Paul, LA Knight, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, Butch, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, July 1 from The O2 Arena in London, England. Below is the updated card:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

The Bloodline Civil War Match

The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.