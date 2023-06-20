Seth Rollins confirmed in an interview with Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail that he did film “Captain America: New World Order” last month after photos of him on set came out online.

While he’s interested in acting, WWE is his first true love, something he’s focused on for now.

“I am sworn to a certain level of secrecy, so I can’t divulge too much information on that. What I will say in response to your question is that it is cool, it’s cool to get opportunities to do something outside of your comfort zone. This is what I love, WWE, professional wrestling, it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do and all I ever intend to do as a career for as long as I can, but anytime you get to a certain level in this industry there’s going to be opportunities that come your way and I love taking chances at this point in my career,” he said. “I mean, you can tell with the fashion sensibility I have become known for over the last few years, that I love taking chances! So if you get the chance to do something incredible outside of WWE, you’ve got to take a look at it, try and make it work the best you can because you only get one life and one chance and you never know when you might get an opportunity like that – so you got to make it happen.”

Rollins talked about his future in Hollywood as he joined the likes of Dave Bautista, John Cena, and The Rock, who have crossed over from the wrestling world.