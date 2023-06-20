Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff Bischoff gave his thoughts on CM Punk’s ESPN interview that came out before Punk’s return on last Saturday’s Collision premiere episode.

“I actually think Punk handled it well, you know? He apologized. Or, he said that he apologized to Tony Khan. And that — Look, I think Punk would’ve been better served had he apologized sooner… But if he apologized to Tony, and I believe he did, I think the interview actually cleared the air.” “I want to be clear: I’ve been very critical of CM Punk. I hope this works. I hope Collision is successful… Since we don’t know what Warner Discovery’s view is…let’s hope that it’s long term, and Collision can build.”

