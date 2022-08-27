Bayley made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics including how her alliance with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY came about at SummerSlam.

The stars returned at this show following the opening bout between Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

“Just everything with timing just worked out so well. Obviously, you can’t do this by yourself, you have to find the right people, and things in the company were changing so fast.” “I didn’t really get an answer for it to begin with before what happened with [Kai], and that was like really heartbreaking for me because I felt she was literally like the first one,” Bayley said. “We had a really cool dynamic and our styles would work well together, our characters would work well together, and when she was let go I kind of gave up on it.”

Bayley continued by noting that she wanted to use stars that fans overlooked and thought they would always be in NXT.

“I wanted to bring girls that I thought that like, ‘Okay, maybe they’re just going to stay in NXT. Maybe they’re just going to stay at the same level,’ but there’s certain things that I see, that I like that I’m like, ‘She has something different about her that she can bring to the division that some people may not see.'”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc