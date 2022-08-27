WWE hospitality partner On Location has confirmed that the fan experience for WrestleMania 39 will officially be called WWE’s WrestleMania Fan Experience, not WrestleMania Axxess.

On Location’s various packages include certain perks for the WrestleMania Fan Experience, including your own dedicated entrance to the fan event, and Premium Lounge Access while at the event.

WWE previously ran Axxess events from Thursday-Sunday, and sometimes into Monday, but the WrestleMania Fan Experience in Hollywood next year will run for fewer days. The 2023 fan event will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

WWE originally ran a WrestleMania fan event back in 1988 for WrestleMania IV. The first-ever WrestleMania Axxess event was held in 2000, and din 2002 the event was expanded to a three-day event. WWE canceled the traditional Axxess events following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and earlier this year for WrestleMania 38 they replaced the traditional Axxess with a Superstore Axxess event that included Superstar Panels and other experiences, just on a smaller scale than before. The 2022 event ran from Thursday-Monday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, and included a statue reveal for WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

WWE is expected to announce full details on the WrestleMania Fan Experience in the coming months.

WrestleMania 39 Week will kick off on Friday, March 31 for the go-home SmackDown at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, then WrestleMania Hollywood is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium. The post-WrestleMania RAW is scheduled for April 3 from the Crypto.com Arena, and the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will also be held that week but details have not been revealed as of this writing. There’s no word yet on if the Hall of Fame and SmackDown will be combined like this year.

