WWE superstar Bayley was a guest on today’s edition of The Bump to discuss her new faction, Damage CTRL, as well as her thoughts on the NXT women’s division and how she believes it is in good hands with the roster that they have. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Believes the future of NXT’s women’s division is in good hands:

“It’s crazy going back and just seeing all of the girls that are there that are so young. We just watched Roxanne and Meiko’s match right before the show. I was saying how good she is for being so young, and I’ve told her and Cora [Jade] this multiple times, like I can’t even being here, at your age, at 21 and having these matches with someone like Meiko, who, I think they mentioned on commentary, was in WCW before she was even born, before Roxanne was born. So that match was just awesome to watch. I know that the future’s in good hands with someone like her there and Meiko being there to help guide.”

How much she enjoys Damage CTRL:

“We’re incredible. I’m sure there’s little girls out there that want to be Damage CTRL, just like us. IYO is saying there’s 45 years of experience between all three of us, so you guys have a long way to go.”

