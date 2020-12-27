WWE Network News issued the following press release announcing that former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions program. The episode will premiere on Sunday January 10th. Check out the full details below.

Ding dong, hello? Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions is back in just two weeks with a brand new episode. The first one of 2021 will feature the Texas Rattlesnake sitting down with one of the most successful stars in modern wrestling and women’s wrestling history, Bayley.

Bayley, a grand slam champion who has been in numerous “history making matches” along with record title reigns, will be the first female guest on the series, and only the second modern era star featured. Previous guests include Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg, Ric Flair, Big Show, The Undertaker, Kane, and more. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley will premiere on Sunday, January 10th.