WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the most shocking moments on SmackDown in 2020. The list includes Braun Strowman flipping a van, Jeff Hardy getting arrested, The Fiend signs a contract in blood, Jey Uso aligns with Roman Reigns, New Day gets separated in the Draft, Reigns joins up with Paul Heyman and more.

WWE has also released a bonus clip from the recent Chronicle episode on WWE superstar Kevin Owens. In the clip below the Prizefighter reflects on his NXT debut back in 2014, and how he broke his nose during his first ever bout at Takeover Revolution against CJ Parker (NJPW’s Juice Robinson).