WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley has turned on Sasha Banks.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Banks and Bayley get their WWE Payback rematch from new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, who just captured the belts this past Sunday night when Baszler applied a double submission. Banks and Bayley also lost tonight’s rematch after Jax hit a double crossbody for the pin on both challengers.

After the match, medics hit the ring to check on Banks’ leg, which was hurt during the match. Michael Cole noted on commentary that Banks had suffered a “very serious leg injury” during the match.

After the commercial, Bayley went to help Banks out of the ring but stopped on the apron and attacked her, stomping away while Banks was on her back. Bayley went on to destroy Banks at ringside, sending her into the barrier and the steel ring steps, and using the steps on her hurt leg. Bayley brought Banks back in the ring to continue the beat down, wrapping a steel chair around her neck and leaping from the top to stomp on it. The segment ended with officials tending to Banks again while Bayley watched from ringside, clutching her title. SmackDown then returned from another break with Banks being stretchered out, and loaded into an ambulance.

Stay tuned for updates on the new Banks vs. Bayley feud. Below are several photos and videos from tonight’s attack at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.