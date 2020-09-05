Earlier today, a report surfaced that WWE chairman Vince McMahon asked his wrestlers to cease using third-party platforms to promote themselves, even sending them a letter claiming ownership of their real-life names as well as their WWE character.

Now the wrestling word is reacting to this news, which includes former superstars Karl Anderson, CM Punk, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Check out their responses below.

Alright guys. Girls. Are they gonna fire

Everyone? Just keep doing you. Don’t

Worry. 😉 — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 5, 2020

Don’t worry, I’m still able to do @BookCameo videos. Go ahead and book one at https://t.co/lvBQasBj7V https://t.co/WCENEXyRH0 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 5, 2020

Fuck Them — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) September 4, 2020