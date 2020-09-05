Earlier today, a report surfaced that WWE chairman Vince McMahon asked his wrestlers to cease using third-party platforms to promote themselves, even sending them a letter claiming ownership of their real-life names as well as their WWE character.
Now the wrestling word is reacting to this news, which includes former superstars Karl Anderson, CM Punk, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Check out their responses below.
Alright guys. Girls. Are they gonna fire
Everyone? Just keep doing you. Don’t
Worry. 😉
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 5, 2020
Don’t worry, I’m still able to do @BookCameo videos.
Go ahead and book one at https://t.co/lvBQasBj7V https://t.co/WCENEXyRH0
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 5, 2020
Fuck Them
— The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) September 4, 2020
Sooooooo guess now would be a good time to launch my Twitch and Cameo??
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 4, 2020