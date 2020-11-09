WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley is apparently hoping to face AEW star Serena Deeb, who is the current NWA Women’s World Champion.

After Deeb retained her title over Allysin Kay during Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pre-show, indie star Shazza McKenzie tweeted that Deeb is at the top of her dream match list.

“@SerenaDeeb is my top dream list match rn. When the world opens I’m going to make it happen. #AEWFullGear,” McKenzie wrote.

Bayley responded and tried to claim that spot for herself.

She wrote, “I’m first.”

A Bayley vs. Deeb match is unlikely to happen any time soon due to Bayley’s WWE contract status. Deeb wrestled for WWE several years ago and taught at the WWE Performance Center from 2018 until April of this year, but seems to be enjoying her current run with AEW and the NWA. She is also under contract to AEW.

I’m first — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 8, 2020

