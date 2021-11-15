Becky Lynch spoke with Vincent Beltran about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Raw Women’s champion was asked whether she thinks WWE Survivor Series needs higher stakes other than bragging rights for the Raw brand beating SmackDown or vice-versa.

“Yeah, that would be helpful,” Lynch said about Survivor Series giving something more to the winners. “I don’t know if — yeah, the old brand supremacy is a little outdated, I don’t know. At the same time, we’re all competitors. So, you always want to be the best. Whatever it is, whatever carrot they dangle.

“You always want to be the best, whether it’s the winner gets a frickin’ banana. It’s like, ‘Well, I want that frickin’ banana. I wanna prove that I deserve that banana.’ You always want to be the best. Whatever the logic is, you can make it work when you are a competitive human, which we all are. You don’t get to WWE if you’re not competitive.”