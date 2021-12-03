RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is currently celebrating a major WWE career milestone.

Lynch took to Twitter this evening and noted how she has been champion for every active day she’s been with WWE since WrestleMania 35. Today marks day #500.

“I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool. Won’t be ending anytime soon either,” Lynch wrote.

The WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019 saw Lynch win a Winner Takes All Triple Threat over current and then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and then-RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Then known as Becky Two Belts, Lynch held both titles until losing the blue brand belt to Flair at Money In the Bank in May 2019. She continued to defend the red brand title, last retaining it over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Lynch then announced a few weeks later on May 11 that she was pregnant, and expecting her first child together with Seth Rollins. She relinquished the title to Asuka that night, and went on a 15-month maternity leave until SummerSlam this past August. SummerSlam saw Lynch make a surprise return to defeat Belair in seconds to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Due to the WWE Draft in October, Lynch and Flair were forced to exchange their titles on the October 22 edition of SmackDown, and she has been the red brand champion since then.

Lynch has had four reigns with the SmackDown Women’s Title, good for 278 combined days recognized by WWE. She has had two reigns with the RAW Women’s Title, for 438 combined days recognized by WWE, and counting. Her first red brand reign was a record-setting 398 days recognized by WWE.

Lynch will defend the strap against Liv Morgan on next week’s WWE RAW episode. Her last title defense was over Bianca Belair on the November 1 RAW.

