Monday’s WWE RAW in Memphis was headlined by Becky Lynch defeating Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match, which saw WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus also go through a table. As RAW went off the air, an emotional Lynch raised her “BRAY WYATT” arm band as the crowd cheered her on.

Lynch then continued paying tribute to Wyatt after RAW went off the air. Lynch told fans how Wyatt helped her with her work at a past WWE TLC event, specifically table bumps. Lynch noted that Wyatt spent the whole afternoon working with her, when he had his own match to prepare for. She said that’s the kind of guy Wyatt was, and then dedicated tonight’s win to him.

It appears Lynch was referring to the 2016 WWE TLC show. The main card that night opened with Wyatt and Randy Orton defeating Rhyno and Heath Slater to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The co-main event of the night saw Alexa Bliss defeat Lynch in a Tables Match to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

You can see the related clips of Lynch paying tribute to Wyatt below:

Becky Lynch after the show, telling a story about how Bray helped her her first time in Memphis because she didn’t know how to set up a table 🥹 #RIPBrayWyatt #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Tk5ze6Ddc6 — Tyler Rose (@TylerRoseTV) August 29, 2023

