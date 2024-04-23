– Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 show from Orlando, FL., WWE has released a digital exclusive segment on social media with Baron Corbin and Lexis King. Corbin recently lost the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships as his former Wolf Dogs partner Bron Breakker begins his transition to the WWE main roster for the upcoming 2024 Draft.

– Drew McIntyre checked in via X after his appearance on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw with his latest troll job of CM Punk. “He’s proven time and time again the only thing Punk hates more than all of you is himself,” McIntyre wrote via X.

– WWE legend John Cena celebrates his 47th birthday today. WWE posted a happy birthday message to “The Greatest of All-Time” on X today.

– Following her WWE Women’s World Championship victory in the Battle Royal in the main event of WWE Monday Night Raw this week in Columbus, Ohio, “The Man” surfaced on social media to react. “The Man is back where she belongs, as your Women’s World Champion,” she wrote. She also spoke with Jackie Redmond in a post-show digital exclusive backstage interview. WWE released the full Battle Royal match from this week’s Raw on their YouTube channel. Paul “Triple H” Levesque also shared his usual backstage photo with the new champion. “Hey Becky Lynch … here’s that updated photo you requested. Big time congrats to your NEW Women’s World Champion.”

