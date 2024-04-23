Night one of the annual WWE NXT two-week spring break themed shows goes down tonight.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 takes place this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring a title versus career main event with Ilja Dragunov putting the WWE NXT World Championship on-the-line against Trick Williams, who will leave WWE NXT if he loses.

On tap for tonight’s show in addition to the Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams main event is a triple-threat match for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, with Roxanne Perez defending against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.

In non-title action this evening, Sol Ruca goes one-on-one against Blair Davenport in a Beach Brawl, No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The D’Angelo Family, as well as the contract signing for next week’s NXT Underground showdown between women’s wrestling legend Natalya and mixed martial artist turned pro wrestler Lola Vice.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 results coverage from Orlando, Florida.